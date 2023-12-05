Virginia Tech has offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian 2025 safety Eltonino Hicks. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Syracuse

The latest

Rock Creek Christian has become one of the strong programs in the DMV when it comes to producing college talent, and the Hokies don't want to miss out on that pipeline. Pierson Prioleau is the coach who offered Hicks, but area recruiting ace Elijah Brooks will certainly be involved. The standout had planned to visit Blacksburg for a game this Fall but was ultimately unable to make it, so getting him to town this offseason will be crucial in order to continue building bonds and give the Hokies a leg up before the competition gets fierce.

Film

Game breakdown

Hicks has a long, lean frame that will need to fill out over the next couple years to allow him to reach his full potential. He is a little gangly with unwieldy limbs right now, and while he may develop hip flexibility as he strengthens the lower body, it seems likely that his limitations in turn-and-run man coverage will mean he stays at safety i the long run (he also moonlights as a corner/nickel). He has very good speed to cover lots of ground in the secondary, and is a willing hitter, even if he doesn't have the mass to pack a big punch yet. He does a solid job reading plays as they develop, and when he develops physically, should become a highly-coveted prospect.