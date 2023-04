Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2026 athlete Elijah Moss-Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first

A versatile athlete who plays quarterback, receiver, and defensive back for his high school team, he's likely a pass-catcher at the next level. Virginia Tech became his first offer after area recruiter Fontel Mines swung through the school Tuesday afternoon, and the Orange and Maroon should be a major factor throughout his recruitment. VT's desire to return to being the big boy recruiting the 757 will rely upon being ahead of the scouting game and issuing these types of offers, and there should be an outstanding chance at Moss in the long run.

