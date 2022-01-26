New Virginia Tech football offer: Elijah Moore

The Virginia Tech coaching staff is backing up its talk about wanting to dominate traditional recruiting strengths, and those extend beyond the boarders of the Commonwealth of Virginia into the DMV area. There's a long history with Moore's Baltimore-area school (which counts Kendall Fuller among its alumni), and rekindling those relationships should help. Expect the coaches to work to try to get him to visit for the massive junior day this weekend, which could be a big step toward having staying power in his recruitment.