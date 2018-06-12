Howard is early in the recruiting process: he's wrapping up his freshman year of high school, and Virginia Tech is just his second offer, after hometown Tennessee. There's plenty of time to build relationships here, but obviously the team in his backyard (that was first to offer) may be tough to beat. The coaching staff's connections to the Volunteer State should help a bit, but it's way too soon to know just how serious a shot they'll have to pull him away from Tennessee.