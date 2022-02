New Virginia Tech football offer: Elijah Griffin

As with several of the other VT offers from late last week, Griffin's opportunity from the Hokies came after area recruiter Shawn Quinn was in Savannah. Although he's still a high school freshman, Griffin has a half-dozen offers, including from a Georgia team that will be considered the one to beat unless and until other programs can build a relationship stronger than the one he's built with Bulldogs DL coach Tray Scott. The home-state program is going to ride advantages for a very long time, but there's a long way to go in Griffin's process.