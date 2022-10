Virginia Tech has offered King George (Va.) 2026 defensive end Elijah Golden. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first, Pitt followed Thursday evening

Golden comes from a program that has top 2024 prospects Chanz Wiggins and Mekhai White as well, and continuing to cast a wide net at a school that produces this volume of talent (especially in an area that's not exactly densely-populated) is smart. He's off to a good start to his freshman season, and Pittsburgh already followed on the Hokies' heels in offering. Getting him to campus soon (perhaps as a tag-along with Wiggins, who plans to be in Blacksburg for the Miami game) can help VT build a tough-to-beat early lead.

