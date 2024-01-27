Virginia Tech has offered Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh 2025 defensive tackle Elijah Crawford. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Indiana, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron, Charlotte, Temple

The latest

Crawford was in the house for the Hokies' September win over Pitt, and he's got a long-standing relationship with primary recruiter JC Price. That should help the Orange and Maroon stay right in the thick of his recruitment as they try to become a more consistent recruiting force in the Baltimore area, which has long been so important to VT. The fact that he's already seen the Hokies smoke one of his other Power-4 options (Pitt was his first P-4 offer, in fact) can't hurt.

Film

Game breakdown

Playing as both a strongside and and a tackle at the high school level, Crawford shows a good understanding for maintaining leverage, and keeping his feet moving to adjust his angles to be able to close down lanes and shed blocks to tackle. The downside at this stage is that he doesn't seem to have a lot of hip flexibility to sink and maintain a strong base, which see him lean over at the waist to stay low, and he doesn't have the natural strength to drive offensive linemen backwards (and will almost certainly be the recipient of getting pushed back at the next level). He still looks very thin at 265 pounds, so the frame is there to add the necessary lower-body weight and strength, but it will be a process over the next year-plus.