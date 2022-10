Virginia Tech has offered Alcoa (Tenn.) 2025 tight end Eli Owens. Here's a quick look at him.

Owens comes from a familiar school for Virginia Tech fans: he is a younger teammate of 2023 commit Lance Williams (and the Hokies have hosted many players from Alcoa High on visits over the past couple years, often with Williams alongside them). He hasn't yet made his way to campus, but there's little question he'll tag along on one of Williams's upcoming visits, which should help to establish more familiarity with the program, and get him comfortable on campus. Several other bigtime programs are already on his list, but VT should have a strong chance to remain right in the thick of it.

