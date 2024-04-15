Virginia Tech has offered Akron (Ohio) Hoban 2026 defensive back Elbert Hill. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Colorado, Ohio State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Central Michigan, San Jose State, UNLV

The latest

A kid from Northeast Ohio with offers across the Big Ten (including the two heaviest hitters in the league) is a tough pull. Hill has been to Ohio State on several occasions, and has also been to Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and others. The Hokies will need to get him to Blacksburg to have a real shot here - and if that happens, the shot does indeed become real, but until it does, this is a prospect who will have to see the Orange and Maroon win big on the field in the next year-plus to be particularly persuadable.

Film

Game breakdown

Hill is on the slimmer side as a young prospect, but doesn't hesitate to use physicality to get in the grill of opposing receivers to knock them off their routes and put himself in position to make plays on the ball. He's an extremely explosive player, both in coverage and with his hands on the ball. His two-step quickness and top speed are both very impressive. Even more so is the fluidity he shows in his lower body to change directions (both sharply and subtly) without having to gear down significantly. His size will have to either improve or force adaptations to his coverage style when he's going against bigger, stronger opponents in college, but his ceiling is nevertheless extremely high.