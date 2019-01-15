Pulling a player out of the Yellowhammer State is always tough, and that's especially true when the prospect is local to Auburn and has named the in-state Tigers his favorite school. However, Virginia Tech has put resources into recruiting the Southeast better: they've offered multiple players from Phenix City Central, and safeties coach Tyrone Nix was brought in largely because of his connections to the region from his time at Memphis, Ole Miss, and other schools in the area. VT needs to find a way to get these kids on a visit - that's been a tough ask with previous out-of-region prospects - and then you might start to think there's a legit chance here.