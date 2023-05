Virginia Tech has offered Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill 2025 offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Buchanan is a little under-the-radar playing at a lesser-known program in Watkins Mill, but now that the Hokies are on the board, there's no question that his film will impress as it makes the rounds, and that he ends up with a ton of offers. Beaten to the punch only by Howard, Virginia Tech has plenty to sell in terms of the early faith shown in him as well as the opportunity to build relationships before other major programs enter the mix. Since his recruitment is just getting started, there will be many twists and turns, but VT is in strong early position.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---