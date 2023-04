Virginia Tech has offered Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian 2025 offensive lineman Easton Ware. Here's a quick look at him.

Ware camped in Blacksburg last Summer, so there's already a familiarity with the program just beyond being a top prospect from the Commonwealth. VT becomes just the third program to offer him (and just a couple days after hometown Liberty took the leap), so the Hokies are in the door early here. Ware is a high school teammate of top 2025 RB Gideon Davidson - who has already eliminated the Hokies from contention - so there could be some benefits in both recruitments now that each has an offer. Ware intends to visit campus again soon, and he has a busy Summer of camps in the works, too.

