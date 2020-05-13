Miller's lone Power-5 offer prior to the Hokies' entry into his recruitment came from Boston College. He had planned to see Chestnut Hill in early April, but that visit had to be canceled due to the emergency Dead Period. However, it's worth noting that a player from the Sunshine State would put in the effort to see BC shortly after the Eagles offered. That probably bodes very well for Virginia Tech's chance to get him on campus as soon as the visit restrictions are eased. The competition isn't fierce for Miller just yet, so if and when he makes his way to Blacksburg, the coaching staff stands a good chance to vault to the top of his list.