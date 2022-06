New Virginia Tech football offer: Eagan Boyer

Boyer is a regular visitors to Virginia Tech: he made two spring practice stops, for one of the first sessions and then again for the spring game. The staff was open with him that they'd like to see him in action before offering, and when he showed up to camp Friday, he impressed enough for the Orange and Maroon to pull the trigger. He's also picked up a couple other opportunities, but the level of mutual interest at Virginia Tech (and the pedigree of OL coach Joe Rudolph) may be tough to beat at this early stage, establishing the Hokies as a favorite.