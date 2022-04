New Virginia Tech football offer: Dylan Wittke

Wittke picked up his Virginia Tech offer last week, and wasted no time in making an unofficial visit for the Hokies' spring game over the weekend. Although VT doesn't project to be quite as Georgia-focused under Brent Pry's staff as with the previous group, but there are strong coaching connections back to the Peach State, and they're off to a good start in Wittke's recruitment. With few Power-5 programs in competition, building up a lead now will be important for the long-term of his process.