New Virginia Tech football offer: Dylan Mesman

Virginia Tech has offered Saline (Mich.) 2024 tight end Dylan Mesman. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo
The latest
Mesman lives in the shadows of Ann Arbor, but it's the other major in-state program, Michigan State, that seems to have taken an early lead. The Spartans were among the first to offer, and hosted him for an unofficial visit in March. The Hokies aren't afraid of dipping their toe into the Midwest under the current staff, though, and tight ends coach Tyler Bowen has been on a major run of offering top-notch Class of 2024 tight ends - it's a clear position of priority next cycle. Winning on the field this Fall will help the Orange and Maroon emerge as a serious contender for some of these four-star prospects.
Film
