Virginia Tech has offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 cornerback Dylan Lewis. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibHQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WaXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoIG9mZmVyZWQg8J+mgzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hkakNoZWV0YWg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoZGpDaGVldGFoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoc3R1aG9sdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Y29hY2hzdHVob2x0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NseW1vbTI2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2x5bW9tMjYxPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQmVuUmVhdmVz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEJlblJlYXZlczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE5hbGRvP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE5hbGRvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vOG9vbVFLelVVSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhvb21RS3pVVUs8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRFlMQU4gTEVXSVMgKEBEeWxhbmxMZXdpcykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EeWxhbmxMZXdpcy9zdGF0dXMv MTY1NzA1NDQ1MTQ1MzA1MDg4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg MTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Other offers

Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic

The latest

Lewis has taken a number of visits already, and while they've mostly been concentrated in the Southeast, he's said that programs of interest will have a chance to fit into his itinerary this Summer. That'll likely include a stop in Blacksburg now that the Hokies are on the board (he has family connections to West Virginia through his cousin, former Mountaineers quarterback Pat White, so there's plenty of opportunity to convince him to leave SEC country). As with every kid who has a ton of major offers, the Orange and Maroon will have to provide an argument on the field this Fall as to why an elite prospect should pick VT, but if they do, there should be a legit shot here.

Game breakdown

Lewis has a very smooth backpedal (in an era where that's not always a priority for high school defensive backs) and does a good job planting a foot in the dirt and firing forward to break on the ball. He also does a good job flipping his hips to turn and follow a route downfield. He uses his arms well to maintain contact off the line as well as to slow the receiver from generating separation, though he sometimes overextends his upper body, which better receivers will be able to take advantage of with double-moves. He's a decent athlete but Power-5 receivers may be able to pull away from him. If the ball is completed, he's a good tackler (though his first priority is always to break up the pass if the receiver has a chance).

Film