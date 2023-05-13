New Virginia Tech football offer: Dylan Lewis
Virginia Tech has offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 cornerback Dylan Lewis. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic
Lewis has taken a number of visits already, and while they've mostly been concentrated in the Southeast, he's said that programs of interest will have a chance to fit into his itinerary this Summer. That'll likely include a stop in Blacksburg now that the Hokies are on the board (he has family connections to West Virginia through his cousin, former Mountaineers quarterback Pat White, so there's plenty of opportunity to convince him to leave SEC country). As with every kid who has a ton of major offers, the Orange and Maroon will have to provide an argument on the field this Fall as to why an elite prospect should pick VT, but if they do, there should be a legit shot here.
Lewis has a very smooth backpedal (in an era where that's not always a priority for high school defensive backs) and does a good job planting a foot in the dirt and firing forward to break on the ball. He also does a good job flipping his hips to turn and follow a route downfield. He uses his arms well to maintain contact off the line as well as to slow the receiver from generating separation, though he sometimes overextends his upper body, which better receivers will be able to take advantage of with double-moves. He's a decent athlete but Power-5 receivers may be able to pull away from him. If the ball is completed, he's a good tackler (though his first priority is always to break up the pass if the receiver has a chance).
