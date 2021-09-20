New Virginia Tech football offer: Dylan Gooden
Virginia Tech has offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2023 defensive end Dylan Gooden. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Arizona, Boston College, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, West Virginia, others
The latest
