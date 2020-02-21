Fairchild has already mentioned that Auburn, Penn State, and South Carolina are among his standouts, but a large part of that is his past visits to those programs (particularly nearby Auburn), so as he expands his travels, there's a good chances to see some shifts in his list. The Hokies landed a player from crosstown Denmark High in the form of running back Jordan Brunson - who began his career at West Forsyth - in the 2020 class, so there are some connections to the area beyond just VT's typical emphasis on Metro Atlanta. Turning those relationships into results will be the key in this one.