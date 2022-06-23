New Virginia Tech football offer: Drew Woodaz
Virginia Tech has offered Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 2024 linebacker Drew Woodaz. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Louisville, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Bowling Green, South Florida, Toledo
The latest
Virginia Tech has had periods of success recruiting central Florida, though it's been some time since they've had consistent meaningful results there. Tampa Jesuit is a school they've continued to be a presence at, though, and some familiarity from his teammates (several of whom have visited in the past) should help Woodaz learn about the Orange and Maroon quickly. His lead recruiter is linebackers coach Chris Marve, who was in the state (at FSU) before joining the Hokies, so there are some connections to exploit there.
Film
