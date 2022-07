New Virginia Tech football offer: Drake Stubbs

Stubbs was offered after an unofficial visit to Blacksburg yesterday. Taking a trip before the offer is a sign of legit interest - but it's worth noting that some other major programs that he's visited are also on board (Oklahoma and Tennessee), and he's taken many unofficial visits to Florida State, although the Noles have yet to offer. Pierson Prioleau is his lead recruiter, and he got to spend some time with him on campus yesterday, and that can be a good start to the relationship for a kid just going into his sophomore year. As with all out-of-region prospects, proving on the field that Virginia Tech is worth going to school away from home is going to be a process.