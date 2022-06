New Virginia Tech football offer: Dontrae Walls

Walls is just an eighth grader (he'll be going to Oscar Smith next Fall), so there's a ton of time to go in his recruitment. The Hokies are in the door early, though he's taken past visits to NC State and not yet any recruiting trips to Virginia Tech. Getting him on-campus early will be important when it comes to the staff's pursuit, but they've shown a strong desire to be serious in the recruitment of players from the 757 - particularly those in the all-important ColtBoyz program - and Walls's offer is the latest step. Being on the list now, before other heavy-hitters get involved, is a good first step.