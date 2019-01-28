New Virginia Tech football offer: Dontavius Nash
Virginia Tech has offered Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss 2021 athlete Dontavius Nash. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, others
The latest
