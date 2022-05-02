New Virginia Tech football offer: Dontavious Braswell

Braswell has loosely narrowed his list a bit, with Alabama, BC, Nebraska, and Oregon standing above the pack (he's visited all but Oregon), but he's also proven to be very willing to take visits around the East Coast. That should pay off for the Hokies when he makes his next swing up North, which he has yet to plan but should be in the works. With a running back room that's diminished due to Transfer Portal entries, the depth chart should be a selling point for talented 2023 RBs (even if not a whole lot has changed - incoming freshmen would likely have been ahead of those who are leaving on the depth chart anyway).