Thomas has slowly but surely built a reasonably impressive offer list. Virginia Tech has multiple connections, though: not only have the Hokies put major effort into the Jacksonville area in recent years, they have his teammate, running back Keshawn King, on the way in the 2019 class. VT has also pursued other teammates of King, and the connections to him - especially if he sees significant playing time as a freshman - should help make them a player for the crew. A group visit over the Summer (like the one that saw King commit to the Orange and Maroon) is likely, and a good first step toward really having a chance to reel him in.