Bailey plays in adjacent state - Salisbury is on the Delmarva Peninsula - but as you can see, he already has a number of pretty impressive schools on his offer list. He has only visited a few of them (Maryland, Penn State, and last week, Georgia), but plans to expand his travels before he seriously considers narrowing down his list. That gives Virginia Tech some time to bring him to town before it's too late. Look for a stop at camp this Summer, at which time the Hokies' pursuit will really get going.