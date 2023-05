Virginia Tech has offered Jersey City (N.J.) Snyder 2025 linebacker DJ McClary. Here's a quick look at him.

McClary is another North Jersey prospect, but unlike many of the others offered on Elijah Brooks's swing through the region, he's a public school kid, not one who attends one of the Catholic programs where much of the area's talent is concentrated. He's taken a number of visits to programs that recruit the region heavily (Boston College, Penn State, Rutgers), so there's a bit of catch-up to play. Perhaps most importantly for the Hokies, showing improvement on the field this Fall to prove that the program is on the right trajectory will be one way to become a realistic factor for this type of player.

----

