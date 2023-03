Virginia Tech has offered Alpharetta (Ga.) 2026 quarterback DJ Bordeaux. Here's a quick look at him.

A Colorado native, Bordeaux has moved to Georgia and plans to play his final three years of high school ball at Alpharetta High in Atlanta's northern suburbs. His offer list sort of reflects his odd geography: A Colorado team that was his hometown squad, and then a couple mid-Atlantic teams that want to tap into the talent-rich region around Atlanta (or more broadly, are looking everywhere for talent, given that the PSU offer came before the move). Playing with Cam Newton's 7-on-7 team, he should have plenty of opportunity to travel this Summer, and Blacksburg is likely to be a priority now that VT has entered the mix.

