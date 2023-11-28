Virginia Tech has offered Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 2026 quarterback Dia Bell. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Auburn, Brigham Young, Florida, Houston, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Florida International, South Florida, Western Michigan, Campbell, Florida A&M, Western Carolina

The latest

Bell has been able to visit some far-flung places - including VT analogues West Virginia and Penn State, in terms of travel ease - and now that he has the Hokies offer in-hand, he should be able to find his way to Blacksburg at some point this offseason. He's already one of the most hotly-pursued players in the Class of 2026 around the nation, so the going may well be tough. However, with offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen on his trail (most recent underclassman QBs have talked only to analyst Brian Crist), and the 2024 and 2025 QB commits settled, there's a chance to give him enough attention to have a serious shot as the program continues to rise.

Film

Game breakdown

Bell has a bit of a sidearm release, popping the elbow out directly to his right ear and then whipping it with his forearm. That can actually mean more power, but can provide sacrifices in accuracy and having balls batted at the line (the Vince Young release, but for a guy who's just 6-1 at this point). At this stage, he throws a lovely deep ball, and can hit receivers at and depth of the field and sideline-to-sideline. He also has the ability and desire to pop out of a crowded pocket to find space with his legs. He'll want to develop confidence standing in the pocket (and protect the ball a little more securely on the move) as he continues to move up in level. He has good speed and even a bit of wiggle when he chooses to scramble for yardage or execute designed runs, as well.