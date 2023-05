Another of the Hokies' recent offers in the New Jersey Catholic school ranks, Jones is a player who already has a number of Power-5 offers, and has made multiple visits to some of the programs on his board (including Penn State, which has historically done well in the region). There's momentum toward several of these players making it down to Blacksburg for a visit during the offseason, and when that happens, the Orange and Maroon will be able to put their best foot forward and begin to make strides. As with other coveted underclassmen, Jones will likely be paying close attention to the Hokies' improvement this Fall.