New Virginia Tech football offer: Devin Roche

Roche was offered during the Hokie coaching staff's cruise through the Baltimore area. Although he's a high school quarterback, his longer-term future is as a slot receiver (and he has participated in camps at that position in the past). He's taken a number of visits to Power-5 programs, but many of them are waiting on an offer - which should play to VT's advantage at this stage. Getting him on a visit to campus ASAP will be a priority.