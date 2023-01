Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2025 cornerback Devenchi Arnold. Here's a quick look at him.

Despite playing for a power program in DC, Arnold is something of a sleeper: early offers from Boston College and Maryland, but not even a Rivals profile until the Hokies jumped on board. Virginia Tech has put a ton of effort into re-establishing itself as a top recruiter in the DMV, and that meant an offer for Arnold (and several other players from his program and the DC region), before most other programs had even evaluated him. He should be able to make an offseason visit, and Virginia Tech has a chance to put itself near the top of his list - particularly since it doesn't look like Boston College's ties to the DC area are long for this world.

