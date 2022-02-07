New Virginia Tech football offer: Devan Houstan

Virginia Tech has offered Hagerstown (Md.) St. James 2023 defensive tackle Devan Houstan. Here's a quick look at him.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5CTEVTU0VEIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p
YSBUZWNoISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9N
aW5lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTWluZXM8L2E+IDxh
IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamNwcmljZTU5P3JlZl9zcmM9
dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqY3ByaWNlNTk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v
dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9nb2hva2llcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm
X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2dvaG9raWVzPC9hPvCfpoM8YSBocmVmPSJo
dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz
cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNGcmllZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6
Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmlhbkRvaG4yNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm
dyI+QEJyaWFuRG9objI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05W
dGw1OUYwT1ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OVnRsNTlGME9XPC9hPjwvcD4m
bWRhc2g7IERldmFuIEhvdXN0YW4gKEBEZXZhbkhvdXN0YW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9
Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGV2YW5Ib3VzdGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDg5
MDEwMDMzMzIwOTM5NTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5
IDIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i
aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy
c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Washington, others
The latest
Houstan is a native of Canada who played his first year of football in the U.S. this Fall. He's blown up with his move to the states, with a number of top programs giving him offers by this point. That includes Michigan - where older brother Caleb plays basketball - and the school that's closest to his American base, Penn State. The Hokies have shown a serious desire to recapture the attention of Virginia and Maryland, though out in the panhandle of Maryland is a different story than the big cities to the East. Nonetheless, his offer came after receivers coach Fontel Mines and area co-recruiter JC Price were in his school, so the relationships are starting to build.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!