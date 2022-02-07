New Virginia Tech football offer: Devan Houstan

Houstan is a native of Canada who played his first year of football in the U.S. this Fall. He's blown up with his move to the states, with a number of top programs giving him offers by this point. That includes Michigan - where older brother Caleb plays basketball - and the school that's closest to his American base, Penn State. The Hokies have shown a serious desire to recapture the attention of Virginia and Maryland, though out in the panhandle of Maryland is a different story than the big cities to the East. Nonetheless, his offer came after receivers coach Fontel Mines and area co-recruiter JC Price were in his school, so the relationships are starting to build.