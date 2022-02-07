 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Devan Houstan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-07 21:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Devan Houstan

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Hagerstown (Md.) St. James 2023 defensive tackle Devan Houstan. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other notable offers

Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Washington, others

The latest

Houstan is a native of Canada who played his first year of football in the U.S. this Fall. He's blown up with his move to the states, with a number of top programs giving him offers by this point. That includes Michigan - where older brother Caleb plays basketball - and the school that's closest to his American base, Penn State. The Hokies have shown a serious desire to recapture the attention of Virginia and Maryland, though out in the panhandle of Maryland is a different story than the big cities to the East. Nonetheless, his offer came after receivers coach Fontel Mines and area co-recruiter JC Price were in his school, so the relationships are starting to build.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}