Virginia Tech has offered Saint Stephen (S.C.) Timberland 2026 offensive lineman Desmond Green. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia, South Carolina, USF, The Citadel, NC Central

The latest

Green spent his June camping around the region, and that paid off with major offers from Georgia and South Carolina (along with a few from mid-major and FCS programs). The Hokies have strong connections to the area - it's safeties coach and lead recruiter Pierson Prioleau's home turf, and he has a nephew who plays on Green's team - and should remain in the mix, at least long enough to let their play on the field be a selling point of its own.

Game breakdown

Green's natural size is hard to look past, and with that size come some of the expected characteristics: he shows good natural strength and power, but as a young guy is still learning to keep his feet moving when he has to control all that mass. Interestingly (and rare at the high school level, where players of a certain size always play tackle, no matter their long-term future), he plays center for his team. That allows him to take advantage of his power, and is also indicative of a certain game intelligence with a freshman trusted to play one of the most cerebral positions on the field.

Film