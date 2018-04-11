Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Yesterday, Virginia Tech offered Sanford (N.C.) Lee 2020 defensive end Desmond Evans. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Kentucky, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
The latest
Very early in the process (Fall of his sophomore year), Evans named home-state North Carolina his top school. Of course, the Heels had a terrible year, which likely leaves the door open quite a bit for other contenders. Evans comes from that Central North Carolina area that Virginia Tech is prioritizing so heavily, which should improve the chances. Look for the coaching staff to work to bring him on a visit soon.