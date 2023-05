Virginia Tech has offered Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2025 cornerback DeShawn Stewart. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Stewart is a little different from some of the other recent offers in New Jersey because Virginia Tech is well ahead of the curve on him. Running backs coach Elijah Brooks was only beaten to the punch by UConn and Pitt among FBS programs, and even those only by a couple days. The Hokies are emphasizing the talented New Jersey Catholic schools, where there's a ton of talent and where Brooks has some past connections (the Hokies have also been able to land players in the past, including 2023 preferred walk-on Jimmy Mullen). Getting Stewart to campus this Summer to start leaning about VT will be important, but this should be a fairly drawn-out recruitment unless it accelerates quickly.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---