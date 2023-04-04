News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Deryc Plazz

Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson 2024 offensive lineman Deryc Plazz. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida, Troy, Austin Peay

The latest

Plazz has already taken a handful of visits up into ACC Country (the part that extends outside of Florida, that is), and has mentioned wanting to be well-traveled this month and in the early stages of the Summer. With a Hokies offer under his belt, it's likely that he reshuffles his schedule to make a stop in Blacksburg at some point. Much of his major-conference attention has come since January, so VT isn't that far behind even though he's a rising senior. With a coaching change at the OL position, the Hokies are re-setting the board a bit.

Film

