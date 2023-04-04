Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson 2024 offensive lineman Deryc Plazz. Here's a quick look at him.

Plazz has already taken a handful of visits up into ACC Country (the part that extends outside of Florida, that is), and has mentioned wanting to be well-traveled this month and in the early stages of the Summer. With a Hokies offer under his belt, it's likely that he reshuffles his schedule to make a stop in Blacksburg at some point. Much of his major-conference attention has come since January, so VT isn't that far behind even though he's a rising senior. With a coaching change at the OL position, the Hokies are re-setting the board a bit.

