Virginia Tech has offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson 2024 offensive lineman Deryc Plazz. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Massachusetts, South Florida, Troy, Austin Peay
The latest
Plazz has already taken a handful of visits up into ACC Country (the part that extends outside of Florida, that is), and has mentioned wanting to be well-traveled this month and in the early stages of the Summer. With a Hokies offer under his belt, it's likely that he reshuffles his schedule to make a stop in Blacksburg at some point. Much of his major-conference attention has come since January, so VT isn't that far behind even though he's a rising senior. With a coaching change at the OL position, the Hokies are re-setting the board a bit.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---