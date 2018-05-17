Glass already has just about every bigtime offer a running back could want, so VT may not move the needle in terms of being a major entry on name and reputation alone. However, the Hokies do have a bit of geographic rarity when it comes to the list - no other Mid-Atlantic ACC programs are on the list, so if that's an area of the country he decides to explore in-depth, VT may be able to have an advantage. Still, he's unofficially narrowed the list a couple times already, so the Hokies are playing from behind, and at this point they may have to get lucky to even draw a visit.