New Virginia Tech football offer: Demitrius Bell
Virginia Tech has offered Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 receiver Demitrius Bell. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Ball State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee State
The latest
The Hokies have hopped on the Bell train a good minute after he's built a pretty impressive offer list (and the day after he ended a long-term commitment to Michigan State), so they're definitely playing from behind. However, the twists and turns of the recruiting process have meant that a few of his top options have fallen by the wayside as they've filled up at the receiver position or continued to evaluate their recruiting boards. That could give Virginia Tech a chance to at least get him to campus, but the likelihood that he signs with the Hokies is practically nil until he does make his way to Blacksburg for a visit.
Film
