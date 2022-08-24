The Hokies have hopped on the Bell train a good minute after he's built a pretty impressive offer list (and the day after he ended a long-term commitment to Michigan State), so they're definitely playing from behind. However, the twists and turns of the recruiting process have meant that a few of his top options have fallen by the wayside as they've filled up at the receiver position or continued to evaluate their recruiting boards. That could give Virginia Tech a chance to at least get him to campus, but the likelihood that he signs with the Hokies is practically nil until he does make his way to Blacksburg for a visit.