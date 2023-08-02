Virginia Tech has offered Abbeville (S.C.) 2025 safety Damarcus Leach. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

South Carolina

The latest

This offer is actually a month old - it came after Leach impressed at the Hokies' final camp of June. The fact that leach visited before holding the offer, and has been coached by his area recruiter (Pierson Prioleau) in a camp setting are both positives. He's still relatively under the radar, with a fresh Rivals profile to show for it, but as his recruitment gains steam, being an early mover and building the relationship are firm ground upon which to build it.

Film

Game breakdown

Leach is the starting quarterback for his high school team, and he's mostly an option guy with long, loping strides (reminiscent of Vince Young far more than, say, a Michael Vick), with a decent ability to change directions, but not the pure agility to make guys miss in a phonebooth. On defense, he plays a range of roles from OLB to corner, and as his body fills out, oversized nickel or even linebacker may be his future. He moves OK in space, but his physical nature (even before having a finish-product body) is a strong selling point.