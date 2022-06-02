New Virginia Tech football offer: DeJuan Williams

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2024 running back DeJuan Williams. Here's a quick look at him.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Other offers
Arizona, Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Connecticut, Liberty, Toledo
The latest
Williams is another player from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, and Virginia Tech is serious about becoming a realistic option for players from that program. Lead recruiter Tyler Bowen has had success at his previous coaching stops (Maryland and Penn State), so there's reason to believe that he can be the one to turn the tide for the Orange and Maroon. Though Williams was not one of the SFA players who cam on a group visit for junior day in January, the expectation is that another large contingent will make it to campus this Summer.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!