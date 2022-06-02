 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: DeJuan Williams
New Virginia Tech football offer: DeJuan Williams

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy 2024 running back DeJuan Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Arizona, Boston College, California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Connecticut, Liberty, Toledo

Williams is another player from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, and Virginia Tech is serious about becoming a realistic option for players from that program. Lead recruiter Tyler Bowen has had success at his previous coaching stops (Maryland and Penn State), so there's reason to believe that he can be the one to turn the tide for the Orange and Maroon. Though Williams was not one of the SFA players who cam on a group visit for junior day in January, the expectation is that another large contingent will make it to campus this Summer.

