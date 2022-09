A versatile H-back or linebacker, Hall has been putting out film for a couple years now that indicated he would be a future Power-5 prospect... and the Hokies were first to make that a reality. That's bound to have some long-term impact on the young man. He's still communicated mostly with non-coaching staffers to this point, so getting to know and build relationships with the coaches will be a major step in his recruitment. For now though, VT's staff has given itself an opportunity to get and maintain the upper hand early in his recruitment.