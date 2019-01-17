Wright has just a few high-major offers, and they come from out-of-region programs. That means Virginia Tech has beaten the SEC's big boys to the punch, which will probably be necessary in landing the region's top players, at least until more consistent connections are built. If VT's recent push into the Yellowhammer State is to pay off, it will start with landing a player like this. The Hokies need to get him (and others from the area) onto campus for a visit, and then the recruiting process can be launched in a more meaningful way.