New Virginia Tech football offer: De'Andre Cook

Friendship Collegiate Academy has gone through highs and lows in terms of being a major producer of college talent, but the Hokies have never been the beneficiary of that. Re-establishing themselves in the DMV region (and within the District specifically) is a priority for this staff, and DC-area recruiter JC Price has a long track record of working in the region during his previous coaching stops with some success (albeit at a very different level to VT). This group is also putting a broader effort in - no surprise, given how important they see DC - and that should help in the early stages of Cook's recruitment.