New Virginia Tech football offer: De'Andre Cook
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Friendship 2024 defensive end De'Andre Cook. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, USC, Vanderbilt, Charlotte, Kent State, Toledo, Delaware State
The latest
Friendship Collegiate Academy has gone through highs and lows in terms of being a major producer of college talent, but the Hokies have never been the beneficiary of that. Re-establishing themselves in the DMV region (and within the District specifically) is a priority for this staff, and DC-area recruiter JC Price has a long track record of working in the region during his previous coaching stops with some success (albeit at a very different level to VT). This group is also putting a broader effort in - no surprise, given how important they see DC - and that should help in the early stages of Cook's recruitment.
Film
