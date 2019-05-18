New Virginia Tech football offer: Dayon Hayes
Virginia Tech has offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Westinghouse 2020 defensive end Dayon Hayes. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, several others
The latest
