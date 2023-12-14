Virginia Tech has offered West ?Charlotte (N.C.) 2027 athlete Davion Jones. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia tech is his first

Virginia Tech has been a consistent presence in Charlotte, including at West Charlotte High, where they were a finalist for 2024 LB Jaden Smith (Michigan commit), and which boasts several other players who have made their way on visits to Blacksburg in the past year-plus alone. Being first through the door for Jones is helpful, and as his recruitment gets going - a Hokies offer is often a kick-starting moment - he should be able to expand his horizons, while remembering which squad believed in him first.

Film

Game breakdown

Jones has precious little film available - that's the nature of being a freshman at a program with plenty of talent - but from what is out there, it's easy to see what coaches like. He has decent ability to get on top of defensive backs as a wide receiver, and adjusts well to the ball in the air and catches away from his body through contact. He may ultimately be a defensive back as his game develops, and that versatility is a selling point very early in his recruitment.