New Virginia Tech football offer: Davion Brown

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2026 wide receiver Davion Brown. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
There's no question that the Hokies are committed to doing what it takes to become a bigger factor at the Richmond-area private schools, and that includes an offer to an eighth grader (who will attend Trinity Episcopal in the Fall). Brown camped in Blacksburg - his first college visit - to earn the offer, and the Hokies' relationships with former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer, who is now an assistant coach at the high school and was on the trip with several other players, can only be a positive. There's a long way to go in the recruitment of a player who hasn't even started high school yet, but the Hokies are an early team to beat.
Film
