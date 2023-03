Virginia Tech has offered Providence (R.I.) Mount Pleasant 2025 wide receiver David Rodriguez. Here's a quick look at him.

Rodriguez recently reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025, and the Hokies' offer came shortly thereafter. Newly-appointed QB coach (continuing as offensive coordinator) Tyler Bowen has been the Hokies' primary recruiter in New England, and while there haven't been consistent results yet, a high-profile 2023 signing in quarterback Pop Watson could begin to move the needle a bit. Rodriguez has shown to be very willing to take visits to any program that shows serious interest in him, and it's likely only a matter of time - Summer, most likely - before he makes his way to Blacksburg, kicking off the recruitment in earnest.

