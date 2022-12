Virginia Tech has offered Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy 2024 tight end David Prince. Here's a quick look at him.

Prince plays for a high school program that has produced a number of Power-5 signees over the year (despite being situated in small-town Southeast Coastal Georgia). Despite that, he picked up his first offer just two weeks ago, and has since added a pair of Power-5 opportunities. He took an unofficial visit to Georgia this Fall, so it's not like he's a complete unknown, but the Hokies are ahead of the curve here - and that may be important if an when more competition arrives for Prince.

