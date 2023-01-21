Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2024 defensive end David McMorris. Here's a quick look at him.

Another player offered in the wake of a visit to powerhouse DC Gonzaga, McMorris is a 4.0 student with a number of Ivy League offers. However, as his talent gets recognition at the Power-5 level, attention from programs like Virginia Tech will be important in building a solid offer list. The Hokies' athletic/academic combination is solid, and as the coaching staff tries to return to its long-lost status as the first choice for top talent from the DMV area, McMorris will remain a priority. A group visit with his Gonzaga teammates during spring ball is likely.

