New Virginia Tech football offer: David McMorris
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2024 defensive end David McMorris. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Wake Forest, West Virginia, Kent State, Liberty, Toledo, Brown, Cornell, Pennsylvania
The latest
Another player offered in the wake of a visit to powerhouse DC Gonzaga, McMorris is a 4.0 student with a number of Ivy League offers. However, as his talent gets recognition at the Power-5 level, attention from programs like Virginia Tech will be important in building a solid offer list. The Hokies' athletic/academic combination is solid, and as the coaching staff tries to return to its long-lost status as the first choice for top talent from the DMV area, McMorris will remain a priority. A group visit with his Gonzaga teammates during spring ball is likely.
Film
